On March 30, 2021 at approximately 2:35 am Knox County Deputy Bobby
Jones responded to a report of a man discharging a firearm at a residence on KY 718 in Walker.
After contacting the caller, Deputy Jones learned that Brandon Bingham had fired a handgun after attempting to gain entry into her residence. Deputy Jones located and arrested Brandon R Bingham age 34 of Walker, KY in the yard of a residence on KY 718 he had burglarized earlier.
During the burglary Brandon had taken a handgun and assorted items of jewelry. Brandon Bingham was charged with Burglary-1 st Degree, Disorderly Conduct-1 st Degree and Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance. A loaded handgun, a watch, two rings and a bracelet were found in his possession at the time of arrest.
Brandon Bingham was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Barbourville City Police Officers Hunter Luttrell and Karl Middleton assisted in the arrest.
