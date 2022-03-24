Beginning April 1, those who enjoy camping a little on the rougher side will be able to pitch a tent or sling a hammock at an historic site.
On June 20, 1931 the Dr. Thomas Walker State Shrine became a part of the Kentucky park system. The park was established following a campaign by the Barbourville Post of the American Legion. The replica cabin at the park supposedly stands on the site of the original. The original cabin was built in 1750 to give credibility to a land-claim made by Walker. In addition to building the first such cabin in Kentucky, Walker also named the Cumberland River.
The new primitive camp sites include fire pits and tent pads. Both are located near the replica cabin and overlook the environmental preservation area and field below. Site One costs $22 per night and includes access top electricity. Site Two does not have electrical access and costs $18 per night. Both sites are near 24-hour restroom facilities and can be reserved by calling 606-546-4400.
Walker Park also offers mini-golf, reservable shelters, playground equipment, basketball courts, and horseshoe and corn-hole rentals.
