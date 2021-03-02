Belew

Walter R. Belew, 78, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

Born in Evarts, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Eli and Loma Belew. Walter was a veteran of the US Air Force and worked for a defense contractor in supply chain management.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Belew; brothers Floyd Belew and Clyde Verlin Belew; and sisters Ruth Goins and Wanda Miles.

He is survived by sons Walter Belew Jr, Brian Belew, and Harold Belew, all of Corbin; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Marge Burton of Texas, all who mourn his passing.

There will be no funeral or visitation. Messages may be written to the family at

vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

