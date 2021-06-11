Coty Walters has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Knox County Farm Bureau agency. Walters’ appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.
Walters is a Knox County native. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University.
In his new position, Walters will call on the residents of Knox County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with Agency Manager, Scott Payne, and the staff at the Knox County Farm Bureau, located at 842 S. US Highway 25 E, Barbourville, KY 40906, and can be reached by phone at (606) 546-4715.
Walters joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Knox County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.
To learn more about the Knox County agency of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/knox/.
