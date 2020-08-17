Wanda Faye Spurlock Frazier age 65 of Corbin was born in Corbin, KY on March 20, 1955 to the late Claude and Pearl Hammons Spurlock and departed this life on August 8, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, caring for her pets, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, a son: Donnie Howser; and a brother: Martin Prince preceded her in death.
Wanda is survived by her loving daughter: Rose Howser Mosley of Gray; a brother: Billy Spurlock of Corbin; 3 sisters: Nadine Bowling of Corbin, Ethel Cobb and husband Curtis of Lily, and Patricia Eaton of IN; special friend: Betty Eaton of Corbin; 4 grandchildren: Dakota Scott, Brandon Scott, Travis Mosley, and Hunter Adams; 6 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
