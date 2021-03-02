Wanda J. Rose, 72, of Corbin, KY passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville.
Wanda belonged to the White Oak Baptist Church. She deeply loved her family - especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Opal Sears, her mother Eva Nantz Lawless, a grandchild Destiny Rose, brothers Homer Monhollen and Arlis Monhollen, and a sister Billie McBrayer.
Survivors include her husband Howard R. Rose; children Heather Gamble (Tony), Trevor Rose (Erika), and Shawnda Rains (Allen); grandchildren Cameron Rose, Nicholas Gamble, Summer Rains, and Alexander Gamble; a brother Allen Monhollen; and sister Janice King.
