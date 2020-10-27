Ms. Wanda McQueen, age 73 of Manchester was born in Manchester, KY on March 2, 1947 to the late Henry and Rosie Reed McQueen and departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020 in the Advent Health Center in Manchester. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed watching the Golden Girls, doing laundry, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, a brother: Henry Clay McQueen; and 2 sisters: Joyce Gay and Joanne Jackson preceded her in death.
Wanda is survived by 3 brothers: Jimmy McQueen, Stanley McQueen and wife Deborah, and Willis McQueen and wife Joyce all of Manchester; special niece: Emily Shepard and husband Justin of Manchester; special great niece: Mylee Jo Shepard; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Ms. Wanda McQueen will be conducted in the McQueen Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Don Henson officiating. Burial will follow with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is Assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the McQueen Cemetery Wednesday at 2:00 P.M.. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic, the family has requested all visitors wear face mask and practice Social Distancing.
To the loving family of Ms. Wanda McQueen, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.