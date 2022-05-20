A Knox County man is held on a $35,000 bond after he was arrested for trying to steal $666 worth of goods from Barbourville Walmart.
Walmart Loss Prevention clocked Thomas Vowels, 42, attempting to conceal merchandise while using the self-checkout lane just after noon on May 16. Vowels was wanted on multiple indictments out of Hardin County for various thefts according to court records.
When officers arrived and informed Vowels he was under arrest, he ran. The foot chase ended when a Taser was used to bring him down. Knox County EMS arrived and transported Vowels to Barbourville ARH for treatment of a minor laceration caused by the fall from the Taser, per his arrest citation.
Vowels was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains as of press time.
