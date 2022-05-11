Abigail Ward is the recipient of The Margaret Riley Scholarship this year. She is the daughter of Melissa and Michael Ward. She will be going to Union College in the fall to pursue a nursing degree. She will also be a part of the archery team. She is the president of the HOSA club, in link crew and a part of the archery team at Knox Central High School. In her free time, she was an assistant coach in little league girls softball.
Ward named recipient of Margaret Riley Scholarship
