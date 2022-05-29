A Knox County man is held on a $100,000 cash bond following his arrest on Friday.
Cecil Garland, 62, was arrested and booked into the Knox County Detention Center shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 27. He is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy of an individual with an intellectual disability for actions committed “over the course of several years,” per a warrant for his arrest.
The warrant also states that Garland was aware of the individual’s condition. Both charges against Garland are Class-C felonies with penalties between five and 10 years in prison. He is due in court on June 2.
