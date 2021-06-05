Christopher Banta

Arrest warrants were issued Friday for two men indicted for the August 2020 theft of a U-Haul trailer from a Knox County pawn shop.

Christopher Banta, 27, of Harlan County and Alexander White, 25, of Lebanon, Ohio were indicted Friday for theft $500 or more, less than $10,000. 

In September of last year, Banta and Melissa Winn were arrested after the owner of EZ Pawn caught them stealing a trailer and called police. It was the second U-Haul stolen from the shop, the first being the source of Friday’s indictment. At the time, Banta stated the he didn’t steal the first trailer but his buddy, White, did. He posted a $25,000 surety bond after spending 10 days in the Knox County Detention Center. 

Both Banta and White were issued warrants for their indictment. The two also have other outstanding warrants related to traffic violations. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you