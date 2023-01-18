Marcia Dixon and Sherry Smith

Marcia Dixon, left, is the teacher in one of the new preschool classrooms at Lay. At right is instructional assistant Sherry Smith. Their students are called the “E-I-E-I-O Gang”.Photos by Bert Scent
Gina Smith Patti McDonald and Calvin Johnson

Lay Elementary Principal Calvin Johnson, center, is proud of the new addition at his school, which takes in the T.L.C. Family Resource Center serving both Lay and hampton, two preschool classrooms and one special education classroom. He’s shown with Gina Smith, left, and Patti McDonald of the family resource center.
