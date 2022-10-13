One of the most frustrating parts of the newspaper business is dealing with the naysayers... those who’ve been calling for the death of print media, specifically newspapers, over the past 15 years or so.
The news is often headlined, pun intended, by major newspapers shutting their doors forever. These major papers are often big city dailies owned by large Wall Street-managed corporations with stockholders to appease as a priority over reporting the news.
Every report I’ve read lamenting the pending doom of print is backed in some way by interest groups or digital-first mediums who have a vested interest in seeing print newspapers fail. Why? You tell me. Very few people have ever gotten wealthy owning or working for a newspaper... not everyone is Rupert Murdoch, after all. The business model is one with a very slim margin... often times we just try to not go in the red by the end of the year. The way most newspaper publishers see it is if we make money, great! If we are able to keep staff employed and the lights on... just as great! We certainly don’t do the work we do for the money. With inflation and increasing wages post-COVID it would be easy to go nearly anywhere making the money we do. If you work for a newspaper, you love what you do and you believe in it.
Each week, sometimes many times each day, we get calls from upset customers who haven’t received their newspaper for that week... or the previous week... or maybe for a few weeks. Their account is in good standing, and their address has not changed. There’s no discernible reason they should be missing their copy of the newspaper each week, but yet they often do.
Based on what the subscriber is told by either their mail carrier or the postmaster, they come to think we’ve not mailed their paper to them. Listen. We mail a lot of newspapers. Our mail room processes thousands upon thousands of newspapers each week. It’s a very detailed, quick yet managed system. We have people paying attention to the details.
Can someone’s paper inadvertently get destroyed in the process after its been labeled? I’d be lying if I said it was impossible. Of course it’s a possibility for a random, one-off instance for that to occur. But, more than once? Come on, man.
If you are a subscriber — your newspaper is mailed. I guarantee you that. Once it leaves our hands, it’s then out of our control.
If your newspaper is local to Knox County and Barbourville, your mailed newspaper is brought to the post office in Barbourville by 3 p.m. each Wednesday so that it can be properly sorted for the following morning’s delivery. Not next week... the next day. If your newspaper is anywhere else but Knox County, it goes to the post office in London, where it used to be sorted for distribution to surrounding areas, and sent away to hubs elsewhere for subscribers up north, down south, out west, etc.
Now, if your newspaper is mailed to an address outside of Knox County, Kentucky, it first travels to Knoxville, Tenn. to a regional distribution center, then brought back to be delivered by your local post office and carriers. Does it make sense? No, it doesn’t. Can we control it? No, we cannot.
Just this week on October 11, we received a returned newspaper. Yes — if your paper is deemed undeliverable, it comes back to us and we have to pay the post office more money to get it back than we pay to mail it to you in the first place! Most of the time, the returned mail has nothing wrong with it. The address has never changed, and it’s clearly printed on the front top-right corner of the newspaper, just like every mailed copy we send out.
The issue we received back on October 11 had one major difference — it wasn’t ours! It was The Moulton Advertiser, a newspaper out of Moulton, Alabama, with a date of August 11!
A lot of the problem with the delivery of newspapers has nothing to do with your local post office or carrier (although sometimes it does — just look at the carrier who has a federal conviction for destroying mail after we broke the story a few years back). Instead, the problem lies with the United States Post Office slashing employees and distribution centers in the name of saving money and automation. Most of the trouble is with the automated systems put in place to simply replace people.
The U.S.P.S. is a quasi-government agency with little oversight. It’s a shame to see the condition this once-great pillar of our country has become.
Community newspapers like The Mountain Advocate, and probably The Moulton Advertiser, are doing pretty well. All things considered with an economy in recession, record-high prices and more ways to get social content than ever before — we’re doing really well. But, if there’s one thing that is doing its best to kill print, maybe without intention to do so, it’s the mail.
We apologize for the trouble some of our subscribers face. We will continue to take your calls and emails. We hear you, we just have no answer for you.
If you are able to use a device such as a smartphone, tablet or computer, I encourage you to subscribe to the digital version of the newspaper. You’ll always get it on time, and you’ll get quick access to back issues.
Until the postal service is better managed or replaced, newspapers will continue to experience these headaches that are unfairly passed on to our customers.
We appreciate each reader and advertiser. Thank you for believing in democracy.
