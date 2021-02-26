We are YOUR Advocate

As a state at-large Board Member with the Kentucky Press Association, I have been privileged to hear from other newspaper professionals around our great Commonwealth as they talk about how they’ve handled coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in their communities.
From all I’ve seen, papers site-wide have done an exceptional job reporting on the pandemic and the effects it has had on their communities.
A widely-renowned journalist and current director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky, Al Cross, recently reached out to newspapers across Kentucky to share their Covid-19 coverage. He compiled a comprehensive collection of experiences from newspapers statewide. True journalists put in a lot of work in 2020 and continue to do so in 2021.
The column Al posted included an editorial by Dave Taylor, editor of the Hancock Clarion. At the end of his column, Dave wrote, “Social media isn’t vetted; newspapers are. We have stated and established standards for ethics and accuracy. That, I believe, will be the saving grace of true journalism.”
So true, Dave. When others step in claiming to be news media but lack the credentials and experience to back it up, truth and relevancy can become foggy. As I’ve said over and over again in my editorials, while many people don’t like what the newspaper might report, it doesn’t change the fact that we have something at stake when we report the news. Reporting the news isn’t a hobby, rather, it’s a career. We aren’t doing it to make money on the side; we are covering more than just ball games and regurgitating news that other established media outlets put in the work covering. We are your watchdog for government transparency. We ask the tough questions and get the cold shoulder of government officials. We do this knowing that tomorrow, we have to work with them again. We tell the stories of people who make a difference, and we reflect on the lives of community leaders who pass on from this world to eternity.
The people who work each day at The Mountain Advocate live here. We are invested members of the community. In addition to that, we are your newspaper of record. We pride ourselves in providing exclusively local coverage and only coverage that affects the people of Knox County. We are the only newspaper serving Knox County since 1904. We appreciate the support of each of our readers and faithful advertisers who’ve stuck with us throughout the years — especially through the pandemic. We are YOUR Advocate, and we are proud to serve you.
To read Al’s column, click here.