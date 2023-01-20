In my time working at The Mountain Advocate, which numbers almost 20 years (and will be in October of this year), I have had the privilege of working alongside many wonderful people.
My experience working for the Advocate has been in a variety of capacities. I started with Advocate Publishing Company in the role of graphic designer for the printing division and also did some design work for the newspaper. The years saw a lot of opportunities for growth in the company, and each opportunity brought me closer to the many people that one time made up what people knew as The Advocate. A newspaper, commercial printing company, office supply store and office machines sales and service comprised a large company with four distinct divisions that employed upwards of a couple of dozen people at one time. The years and times have changed, and while we still have all four divisions, technology and demand has made it possible to operate the business with a much smaller staff than when I started.
During the first three years of my employment, I worked just a few feet away from Bert Scent. If you didn’t know anyone else at the newspaper in those days, you knew Bert. He captured the lives of people in our community and told the stories of everyday folks, not just the politicians and the wealthy. Everyone knew and knows Bert.
Working with Bert was one of the highlights of my time at the Advocate. He left in 2006, and I can only say he was greatly missed and I wish he’d been with the paper for another decade, or two. People would still be clammering to read his columns should he decide to pick back up and start writing again. Bert, know that you are very much welcome to do so anytime. Your old spot on this page is yours anytime you want it.
This week we have a wonderful, simple story about one of Knox County’s most loved figures. A pillar of the community, as Regina points out, Bert is highly loved and regarded and we know that he also loves his community.
The stories he shared over the years through some 38 years at the newspaper still live on in our archives, and I hope to publish them on occasion as time goes on. Who couldn’t use a little more Bert in their life? We all could. We’d all be better people for it.
In looking through some of Bert’s last columns with us, In Focus as it was called, I ran across a couple that stood out to me, particularly one that started with mention of me from my time at Springfield Baptist Church. It was a lifetime ago it seems.
I want to thank Bert and his lovely wife Linda for allowing us to take a stroll down memory lane. It’s one i’ve wanted us to do for quite some time now. I’m just sorry it’s taken so long for us to do it.
