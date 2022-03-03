It’s easy to get caught up in blaming generations younger, and older, than ourselves for the woes of today’s world. I am guilty of it myself.
As a member of Gen-X, it’s really easy to look at millennials and Gen-Z with raging contempt. As a Gen-X’r, I grew up before the internet and adapted to learning it as I grew into my teenage and young adult years. Generations after me have grown up with technology that I had to learn. Oftentimes there is a disconnect between generations and a certain amount of disrespect is a real thing. I’m at the point in my life where I’m ready to start yelling “get off my lawn!” In my reality, it’s a seething contempt for the lack of personal communication and dependence on social media that irritates me.
I spent the first 130+ words of this column leading to a good point, I promise. Through all my frustrations with younger generations, I truly see good. I see generations rising up that are more creative, loving and tolerant than dare I say most people I know personally that are my age or older than myself.
The older I get, the more accepting and inclusive I have become. I’ve never been an intolerant person in the literal definition, but we all have tendencies to harbor resentment and feelings toward people groups, organizations or causes we don’t understand. I am definitely guilty of it, but I am glad to have grown as a human being as I’ve learned that not everyone is or will be like me. There are bad people, certainly. The world is full of them. But there are more good people than bad. The bad people make the news and get splashed all over social media. What we don’t have enough of is a focus on the good people in our lives.
I’ve written about one local young man a couple of times over the past two years. Drew Farmer is a celebrity in our midst. As a 12-year-old student, he certainly doesn’t have the typical life of a sixth grader. Drew has built quite the career as an actor in the past year or so, having been seen on shows such as The Wonder Years, multiple times, as well as The Walking Dead, The Walton’s Homecoming special and other acclaimed shows. Our local celebrity took time out of his busy schedule, which with the help of his parents Anita and Billy Russ Farmer, balanced with his studies (he is a student, after all), to read to other students this week as schools celebrate famed children’s author Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
Drew has a good head on his shoulders and has a bright future ahead. I applaud his mom and dad, as well as his grandparents and other family members for being so supportive of his dreams. Often our children lead stunted lives because they don’t have the necessary support to see their dreams come true.
I believe as a community we have a responsibility to encourage and build up our students and young adults. They have an impact on our future, but they are very much a part of our present and should be treated as such.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.