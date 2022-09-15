This time of the year I’m usually preparing my garden for a long winter rest.
This year has been especially hard to do my normal routine for many reasons. God, in His wisdom, knew there would be times we would become weary and need to know He is watching over us. On the days when I’m feeling heavy with life’s problems, I remind myself that whatever my problems: “I’m not alone and this time is for a reason.”
Life is tough and it may get tougher before it gets easier. You cannot change the things that are, but you sure can change the way you handle the tough times.
The death of several close friends leave me feeling helpless and in search for words to comfort. We never know how we will leave this world and one thing is for sure, people come into your life for a reason. I’m grateful to have known and share in the lives of those no longer with us.
Thought to Ponder: “Remember to spend time with your loved ones, because they are not going to be around forever.
Remember to give a warm hug to the one next to you, because that is the only treasure you can give with your heart that doesn’t cost a cent.
Remember to say kind words to someone who looks up to you in awe, because that little person soon will grow up and leave your side.
Give time to love, give time to speak, and give time to share the precious thoughts in your mind, and always remember to say, ‘I love you.’” -Unknown
The writing below was discovered in a journal after my brother Jack’s death several years ago. The writing helped us connect to his thoughts on death and gave us comfort.
Death is nothing at all. I have only slipped away into the next room. Whatever we were to each other, we still are. Call me by my old familiar name. Speak to me in the same easy way you always have.
Laugh as we always laughed at the little things we enjoyed together. Pray, smile, think of me, pray for me. Life means all that it ever meant; it is the same as it always was. There is absolute unbroken continuity.
Why should I be out of your mind because I’m out of sight? I am but waiting for you for as interval, somewhere very near, just around the corner. All is well. Nothing is past. Nothing has been lost.
One brief moment and all will be as it was before, only better, infinitely happier, we will be together forever.
Millie’s thought for today: If you feel you are walking alone, heavy with life’s problems, remember God has His eye on you and whatever you are going through, you never walk alone.
Mildren Higgins
