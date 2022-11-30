As I type my column for the first week of December 2022 - December 1 in fact - I find a lot of joy in looking back over the many experiences I’ve had working for Knox County’s only newspaper.
In early October, I quietly celebrated my 19th year of employment with the Mountain Advocate. Thinking back over 19 years certainly gives me a lot of good and bad emotions with the memories it brings. With the exception of a couple of editorial missteps over the years, I can honestly say my time working here has been a complete joy. I have worked on roughly 980 issues of the newspaper. Considering each week is starting from zero, that’s a pretty impressive number. Most people have no clue how much work we do every day to get each weekly issue of the newspaper ready. Many try to be us, but in reality, they could never do what we do. We don’t do it for pageviews or for clout to sell banners or other gimmicks. No.. we do what we do because we believe there’s a mission we are called to fulfill. We are called to bring you the news, but mainly to keep our local government held to account for its actions. I feel like we’ve done a good job of that, especially in the past few years.
I’ve worked here long enough to now become the longest-serving employee left. At one time I was the greenhorn - the inexperienced young man who just did what he was told to do day in and day out, sometimes working 60-70 hour weeks between work for the newspaper and our former printing operation. In my 20s I had no bothers about working until 10 p.m. each night, and sometimes until 2 a.m. on newspaper deadlines. Heck, the issue for the week before the May 2006 primary election saw our staff come in at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and work around the clock until about 3 p.m. the following day, with only meal and bathroom breaks, because we had work to do. Real work. That year about 110 candidates were running for various offices in the primary, and it feels like most of them bought ads. We had a 56 page newspaper that week. Myself, along with Marilynn Brittain, Eddie Arnold, Karlyle Young, Wanda Blevins (now McCreary) and Nancy Napier worked straight through writing stories, designing ads, layout out pages, and then going on a delivery route the next afternoon to get the newspapers to you, the readers. As crazy as it sounds, I really miss those days.
In addition to the crazy nights and workload, I have met a lot of great people. I’ve become acquaintances with state leaders and consider many of our local leaders my friends. They all know their boundaries with me and truly respect that, and I’m thankful. I’m also thankful they understand I do not believe in “gotcha” journalism and they can always speak freely and candidly around me. I’m only “on the record” when I say I am. Many reporters work the opposite way. I believe that people should trust they can tell me things in confidence and many do. I love that I can have senators and congressmen sit in my office and tell me “back story” information on things going on. Sometimes that knowledge helps to write a story fit for the public at a future time. Trust goes a long way in today’s world.
I’ve worn a lot of hats in my time since 2003. I’ve always been the graphic designer in one way or another. I’ve been the advertising manager, and I’ve been the editor on two occasions. Now, as publisher I wear all the hats. I am the editor, reporter, advertising manager and still do a lot of the graphic design, and I manage websites for our other seven newspapers as well. I also sit on the board of the Kentucky Press Association and am currently a nominee for KPA Vice President for next year.
We are an institution, and one that I am highly proud to be a part of. I don’t take shots at competitors. I work with many who are respected in this industry, and I work with others outside of it. I believe when others try to pull the rug from under us, I just hold on because I can stand without the rug.
I don’t know what the future holds for anyone, including myself, but I will say that I am proud to be the publisher of this 118-year-old newspaper. We’re healthier than we’ve been in maybe a decade or more, and as the community changes we change along with it. Our ways and ideas may change to reflect the community. But, we’ll never waiver when it comes to our mission.
We are your news source, Knox County. We have been for 118 years and we will always be. Thank you for your support. We need you and your friends, and you need us. Many communities find what it means to be without a newspaper, and it’s a scary thing. It’s more than taking photos at ball games and posting to Facebook. We tell a story for generations before and generations to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.