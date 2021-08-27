To kick off the 2021 school year, G.R. Hampton teachers spent part of opening day placing the school’s hashtag all around downtown Barbourville.
Principal Sabrina King explained, “When I first decided to do this project, I had two goals. First, I wanted to use it as a team building activity for our teachers. I placed our teachers in groups with people they wouldn’t normally hang out with, so they could get to know them better, and challenged each team to get permission from local businesses and place six hashtags. My second goal was to create a fun start to the school year for our students by encouraging them to get out with their family and explore our beautiful town.”
For the past two weeks, GRH students have been on the hunt around Barbourville, looking for #WeAreGR. There were over 200 photos submitted. G.R. Hampton is proud to announce that Caylee Miracle is the winner of the $100 prize sponsored by Cookies by Courtney. The school would like to thank all the businesses who took part in this project, and Cookies by Courtney for sponsoring the prize.
The next contest will be announced soon on the school’s Facebook page.
