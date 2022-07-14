The James Webb Space Telescope has been in the works since the early 1990’s. This week, the first images from the $10 billion piece of equipment were released, allowing man to trek through the stars like never before.
Webb’s first Deep Field image was released Monday, showing a cluster of galaxies as they were 4.6 billion years ago. The image is the clearest and deepest infrared image ever taken according to NASA, with the light from one faint galaxy having traveled for 13.1 billion years; scientists currently put the age of the universe at approximately 13.8 billion years old.
More images were released on Tuesday morning. One image shows what is called the Cosmic Cliffs of the Carina Nebula. Webb’s ability to see through cosmic dust has revealed numerous stars and galaxies previously unseen.
The largest photo released amounts to an area in the sky 1/5 the diameter of the moon. The 150-million-pixel image shows a group of five galaxies called Stephan’s Quintet. The image shows the merger of two galaxies and was referred to by NASA as “a front-row seat to galactic evolution.”
