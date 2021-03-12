Tream receives rings.jpg

Corbin, Kentucky (March 12, 2021) - Webbed Sphere, Inc., in partnership with Insurance

Service Center of Corbin, recently announced a sponsorship agreement to help purchase

commemorative rings for the Corbin Middle School 8th grade football team. The rings are to

celebrate the team’s convincing 28-8 Div. 2 state championship victory over South Oldham last

November.

CMS Championship rings.jpg

“We want to congratulate all the players and coaches at Corbin Middle School on their dominant

victory,” said John Ward, CEO of Webbed Sphere. “Our company’s future is directly tied to the

success of our local school children. Supporting and encouraging them in academics, sports, and

life is part of Webbed Sphere’s effort at being a good corporate citizen.”

Congratulating team.jpg

Brent Jackson, head coach of the CMS 8th grade football team, said the players, coaches, and

school administration were all thankful for the sponsorship. “Our kids put so much effort into

representing their school and community. I know these special rings will mean a lot to them and I

want to thank all of our local businesses that helped make the purchase of these rings a reality.”

The rings were presented to the team on March 11 at the Corbin Middle School football banquet,

held at Corbin Middle School. Corbin’s 8th grade football program has won four state titles since

the inception of the Kentucky Middle School Football Association postseason playoffs in 2008.

“Congratulations to the Corbin Middle School Football team on your State Championship,” said

Steven Vaughn, owner and operator of Insurance Service Center. “We are looking forward to

your continued success on and off the field.”

About Webbed Sphere

Webbed Sphere, Inc. is a privately owned management firm that oversees a group of companies

that specialize e-commerce sales in various markets. It has over 200 employees and operates out

of the former American Greeting Card facility in north Corbin.

About Insurance Service Center

Insurance Service Center, located on Kentucky Ave. in downtown Corbin, provides its clients

with information to make informed decisions in regards to their insurance needs. The company’s

goal is to educate and advise the insurance consumer of proper coverage at the lowest price

possible. Founded in the late 1970s, Insurance Service Center proudly continues to service the

Corbin area. It is owned and operated by Steven Vaughn.

