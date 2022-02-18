Sparks were flying at Clay County Area Technology Center on Thursday as students from across the region competed in the SkillsUSA welding competition.
Lance Smith, a CTC student from Knox Central High School, earned second place in the Welding 1 event. He received his second place medal, a new welding jacket, and a $1500 scholarship to the Kentucky Welding Institute.
Devan King, a CTC student from Knox Central High School, earned second place in the Welding 2 event. This event is for advanced welding students. He earned a new welding helmet and a $2500 scholarship to the Kentucky Welding Institute.
These three students have earned their way to the Kentucky SkillsUSA State Competition which will be held in Louisville on April 13-16th.
Other Knox County CTC students will be competing at their respective regional SkillsUSA competitions on February 25 at the Bell Co ATC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.