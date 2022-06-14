Mr. Weldon Glenn Page, departed this life on Monday, June 13th at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness at 96 years old. Born January 17th, 1926 to William and Dovie Page on their family farm in Marsden, Oklahoma the second of their eight children.
At 19, he joined the United States Army during WWII and was assigned to the Gold Acorn division and sent to Europe in 1944. He served as the radio operator for his unit and faced combat during the Battle of the Bulge. At the war’s end, he was stationed at Fort Gordon, South Carolina and served as an MP. It was there, he met his future wife, Anne “Mike” Phillips. They were united in marriage on December 5th, 1946. To this 75 year union were born two daughters, Kathleen and Laura.
Weldon and Mike made North Augusta, South Carolina their home for the next 65 years until 2012 when they moved to Barbourville to be near family.
Weldon Page was a jack of all trades. He worked as a roofer, grounds keeper, short order cook, rug cleaner and chauffeur for the air force base just to name a few. He owned and operated a Venetian blind and awning business as well as North Augusta Model car raceway.
He was a member of Curtis Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. He sang in the choir, played on the volleyball team and taught the 2-year-olds Sunday school class for many years. At 11 years old in 1937 he accepted Christ as his Savior and his faith in Jesus Christ was very important to him. His hobbies included playing dominos, slot car racing and inventing contraptions out of old bicycle parts and engines for his kids, grandkids and neighborhood children to enjoy.
He was preceded in death by his sister Chloe, brothers Carlos, Omar, Bill and daughter Kathleen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anne, daughter Laura and husband George Karl of Gill, Massachusetts, son-in-law Leonard Lester of Barbourville, as well as 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be conducted at the First Advent Christian Church of Barbourville on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6 P.M. with Rev. Leonard Lester, Rev. George Karl, Joshua Lester, Daniel Karl, and Dara Carmack officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Evans Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be Joshua Lester, Weldon Lester, George Karl III, Daniel Karl, Travis Carmack, and Jason Houston.
Friends may call at the First Advent Christian Church of Barbourville after 4 P.M. on Friday until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
