On August 23, 2021 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies arrested five individuals at a residence on KY 225 and Terrell Lane in Barbourville.
After receiving complaints of possible drug activity and incidents of disorderly conduct, a welfare check of an elderly disabled female living inside the residence was conducted.
As a result, five individuals were arrested on various charges. There were two people living in a tent in the back yard of the residence wanted on outstanding warrants.
Casey Garland age 30 of Barbourville, KY was arrested on two (2) Knox County Arrest Warrants for two (2) counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500.
Mindy Lowery age 40 of Barbourville, KY was arrested on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500 and Contempt of Court charges.
There were three individuals arrested inside the residence.
Christopher Moore age 40 of Barbourville, KY was arrested on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines an Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence-Control Substance charge.
Anderson Smallwood age 60 Kingsport, TN was arrested on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on No Operators License, Improper Registration Plates, and Failure to Transfer Motor Vehicle. He was also wanted on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on No Operators License and Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Stopped Vehicle.
Elvis Smallwood age 55 of Barbourville, KY was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property-over $500. This charge was the result of numerous stolen shopping carts located in front of and behind the residence.
All five individuals were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. A case worker for the Department of Social Services-Adult Protection was also called to the location.
