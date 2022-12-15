On December 2, 2022, the West Knox Fire Department lost a beloved patriarch who had served for 20 years. David Gaddis, who ranked as Senior, was one of the founding members of the department, which was built in 1962 by his father, Herbert H. Gaddis. Gray’s Station 3 was named the Gaddis Building to honor David this past year.
Grover Lynch described, “David had a good sense of humor. He was a tell it like it is type of guy, but he would always cut up with us here at the station. To say he will be missed is an understatement.” Stephanie Gray agreed, “He was a precious man…definitely one of a kind that’ll be greatly missed.”
Even after months of illness, Gaddis continued to be at the fire department on meeting nights. Furthermore, his devotion led him to go on a run just a week prior to his death.
Gaddis’ funeral was Thursday, December 8, 2022. A procession transporting Gaddis was led by the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department from the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home to Fire Station 3 in Gray, Kentucky for the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.