Well, it’s Wednesday morning. I am running on an average of four hours of sleep nightly since Friday. My life is always pretty crazy and stressful, but my goodness.
Let’s roll back to the beginning to better understand my stressers.
I am on social media like most people. I do, however, tend to scroll on by and I don’t read every single post, because, well, with over 1,000 Facebook friends and between dozens of businesses and pages of interest, there’s no way to see everything and engage it in the amount of time I have. Kudos to those who do nothing but constantly share the work of others. Who, honestly, has that kind of time? Not me. But, on Friday I did repeatedly see a bunch of mixed comments and thoughts about something going on at our local college on Friday.
Between some direct communication from a couple of friends, I was able to ascertain what was going on, at least from a 50,000 foot view, so I reached out to college officials about it for clarification and a statement.
I drove by the campus and witnessed people gathering outside for a time of worship, and as I already had plans out of town, I sent our intrepid reporter, Larry Spicer, to check it out and take some photos before he headed off to watch the Tigers claim victory in the District championship. (Go, Tigers and Lady Panthers, by the way! We’re incredibly proud of you!)
When Larry reported back to me the gathering had been moved to the sidewalks I initially didn’t think much of it until more comments started flooding my Facebook feed and inbox and text messages. Having received a statement from Dr. Hawkins, I started to get a bigger picture of what was happening and reached out to social media for comments, and I’ve made some new friends along this journey.
Several people reached out to me, and I’ve had some deep, meaningful conversations with people from varying viewpoints on the matter and thankfully, most people just want to see the situation resolved and everyone move forward.
I am glad to see that with the dust settling over this issue, the college has officially sponsored a night of worship, on-campus with community involvement, in coordination with the young folks who initially started the first movement. I applaud their willingness to sit down with Rev. David Miller to sort the situation out.
In my line of work, I see it more than most. Communication, or lack of it, is DESTRUCTIVE. From my perspective as a member of the community and publisher of this newspaper, I looked at this whole situation as completely avoidable should better communication had taken place. I believe that’s obvious. Misconceptions and preconceived notions can cloud the judgment of many people, but sometimes all it takes is candid, honest dialogue. I’ve known Rev. Miller for a long time. I don’t agree with him on everything, but we do agree on the core matters of our faith.
I first met David in his early tenure as Campus Minister, when he reached out to me. At the time, I was the Youth Pastor at Springfield Baptist Church where I served with Revs. Ray Spicer and Roger Jordan. David wanted to help expose the students coming to his spiritual life programs to the churches in the area, and we gladly accepted. We already had some college students attending then, but they were already of the Baptist faith.
When the Union College van rolled up with David and some of his students in tow, I was ecstatic and very appreciative of his effort to bring these students who otherwise would have not even known we existed. I recall sitting with David and the students in worship, and we called upon him to close our service in prayer that day.
What I’ve learned over the years is that I do not have to agree with you to respect you. I hope going forward, people will work with the Campus Minister and the college’s efforts to forge a strong coalition with our local churches. We can do so much more together than we can apart. Christ is not in division. He is a God of unity and grace.
•••
There’s been much concern expressed by many over the events of the past week but also long-reaching frustrations by college alumni and former employees that need to be addressed. Like the worship event, a lot of good can come from honest, frank dialogue. I invite anyone who wants to talk about their concerns and those who have ideas about how the community and college can better work together, please reach out to me. Our work on covering the college and its place in our community is not finished. Not by a long shot. We won’t rush our reporting. We want to tell the correct stories and in a way that effects change. Hit me up!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.