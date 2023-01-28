My parents told me about Mr. Common Sense early in my life and told me I would do well to call on him when making decisions. It seemed he was always around in my early years but less and less as time passed. Today I read his Obituary printed in the London Times---interesting and sadly true…
Today we morn the passing of a beloved old friend, Common Sense, who has been with us for many years. No one knows for sure how old he was, since his birth records were long ago lost in a bureaucratic red tape.
He will be remembered as having cultivated such valuable lessons as: knowing when to come in out of the rain; why the early bird gets the worm; life isn’t always fair; and maybe it was my fault.
Common Sense lived by simple, sound financial policies (don’t spend more then you can earn)and reliable strategies (adults, not children, are in charge).
His health began to deteriorate rapidly when well-intentioned but overbearing regulations were set in place. Reports of a 6-year-old boy charged with sexual harassment for kissing a classmate; teens suspended from school for using mouthwash after lunch; and a teacher fired for reprimanding an unruly student, only worsened his condition.
Common Sense lost ground when parents attacked teachers for doing the job that they themselves had failed to do in disciplining their unruly children.
It declined even further when schools were required to get parental consent to administer sun lotion or an aspirin to a student.
Common Sense lost the will to live as the churches became businesses; and criminals received better treatment then their victims. Common Sense finally gave up the will to live, after a woman failed to realize that a steaming cup of coffee was hot. She spilled a little in her lap, and was promptly awarded a huge settlement.
Common Sense was preceded in death, by his parents, TRUTH and TRUST, by his wife, DISCRETION, by his daughter, RESPONSIBILITY, and his son, REASON.
He is survived by four stepbrothers; I KNOW MY RIGHTS, I WANT IT NOW, SOMEONE ELSE IS TO BLAME, AND I’M A VICTIM.
Not many attended his funeral because so few realized he was gone.
Author Unknown
Millie’s thought for today; “In actuality, the real problem is the loss of the fundamental traits of character, honesty, compassion, courage and perseverance. The do’ and don’t in life.”
Mildred Higgins
