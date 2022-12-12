Have you ever asked any questions about the Christian Calendar? You might be even asking yourself after having read the first sentence, what is a Christian Calendar? In a printed calendar have you even noticed if the first day of the week is a Sunday or a Monday? Even if one has never paid any attention to such, the first day of the week is Sunday, because that is the day the Lord Jesus Christ, arose from the grave.
There are two main versions of the Christian Calendar that exists. The Julian and Gregorian calendar. These are use throughout the world. Our Christian year consist of either 365 or 366 days, 12 months and 52 weeks. The two most significant events of all Christian traditions are Christmas and Easter. There are several other points in the year that Christians should take note of. Each of these seasons can help us grow our faith and relationship with Jesus.
The Christian Calendar includes six weeks of Lent before Easter, four weeks of Advent before Christmas which are longer emphasis, and then there are single day celebrations like Pentecost or Ascension Day, All Saints Day, the Epiphany, Shrove Tuesday, Ash Wednesday, Palm Sunday, Holy Week which includes Maundy-Thursday, Good Friday, and then Easter Sunday.
All of these events and seasons in the Christian year have specific meanings and significant importance in developing our walk of faith and to help us understand more in our journey of faith.
I am encouraging all who follow Jesus to cut this article out, do some research and take time to understand the development of our Christian Faith. Look up each of these dates mentioned, and make some notes in your personal calendar about these dates that happen each and every year. You might be surprised what you are about to learn, from simply writing down a date and taking notice.
Until then
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.