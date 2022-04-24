There are many things that I really like about going to church. I like the hello’s, the waves, the conversations, I like the experience of doing things with other people. The word “fellowship” is the combination of these named likes, but I have a list that could keep going that fit the “fellowship” experience too.
When most folks think about a pastor, the first thoughts usually are about the act of preaching. Preaching is a very important duty but the fulfillment of pastoral responsibilities is much more than just a message on a Sunday. Teaching, evangelism, discipleship, going and listening are all also important. The preaching of God’s Word, I also like to hear and share.
Music it has been said, is one activity here on earth, that we will be doing in Heaven. Singing has been a big part of my life from my earliest of childhood memories. From hearing music in church, too singing with my paternal grandmother, too even singing with my sister while riding on the back of a motorcycle, holding on, traveling up and down good Southeastern Kentucky dirt and gravel roadways. Music for me took a deeper dive in church when I met Dr. Harold Wortman. “Doc” as he was affectionally called, taught me about words, inflection, singing diction and expression. His influence single handily changed my life. Because of that, my experience with music and church is a like about church that will never change.
Growing up as a teenage, a more contemporary song that we sang in church was “What a mighty God we serve”. The tempo was upbeat, the music was lively and the words remain powerful. Those lyrics include: What a mighty God we serve, angles bow before Him, Heaven and earth adore Him, what a mighty God we serve. I command you Satan, in the name of the Lord, to take up your weapons and flee, for the Lord has given e authority to walk all over thee. What a mighty God we serve.
This tune and words have been published in over 12 different hymnals, its been song by millions, yet the human author and writer is unknown. The one author we easily give all the credit to is God. The song has been used to motivate and encourage Christians on their journey and for that we give thanks to God.
In part of 2020 and 2021, I was involved in a personal project of spiritual growth where I wrote a daily thought and took time for an added personal reflection. I did this to help me grow my reliance on God and to grow my faith and to write down my interactions and thoughts about my life as a Christian. Some of my expressions are statements, some are questions some are from evaluations of the failures in my life.
Day 235 of this #56 project, I wrote on April 18, 2021, “What would happen is you just moved from singing, what a mighty God we serve, to believing it” - THM. I remember my thinking on this day with this quote. I was reflecting on the importance of words and actions. James, the brother of Jesus did some reflecting on this too. He wrote under the anointing of the Holy Spirit, that words and actions are not stand alone foundations. His challenge to us was that our words and actions together would be a foundation not only to stand on, but to build upon. My self reflection was about all that I had possibly missed out on because I hadn’t moved to the next step from just singing to believing. As a Christian I don’t want to miss out on any of God’s plans for my life. I am striving everyday to be more alert, more in tune with His ways and His opportunities, so I can be in His Will. It’s not easy, but the effort is one I believe, I am required to strive for.
What is it you like about church? What area or areas is there that God uses to speak and challenge you through? When you reflect, what do you see you can do better that will grow your relationship with God? For those answers, you will be required to have a conversation with Him.
