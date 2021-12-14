The events of the past few days brought back many memories for me; they weren’t all bad, but they were some of the scariest moments of my life.
In my pursuit of reporting the news and maybe one day working for a newspaper, I aspired to go to Western Kentucky University. The school is renowned for its journalism program and is regarded as one of the top journalism schools in the nation. The WKU student newspaper, The College Heights Herald, has seen more awards than most newspapers can ever dream of. With a small scholarship from WKU, I chose that path and after my high school graduation in 1997, I made the move to Bowling Green shortly after completing my summer job as a reporter for Somerset’s Commonwealth-Journal.
During my second semester on The Hill, Spring 1998, we encountered a series of bad storms that brought tornado activity with it. We’re used to seeing tornados in the spring months, making the events of this past weekend rarer.
With Bowling Green being mostly flat country, it’s prone to strong windstorms. The large, open farmlands form a clear path for some dangerous activity. One day, April 16, 1998, the weather was unseasonably warm, even for spring. Much like we experienced this weekend. What would normally be 45-degree days this past weekend saw temps briefly swing into the high 60’s and low 70’s in some areas. Those, coupled with an incoming cold air system, makes for perfect tornado-making conditions. That’s what happened on April 16, 1998.
The outdoor warning system, C.O.W.S., as it was called, was installed only two weeks prior to that dreaded day, according to a story from local television news affiliate WBKO. I remember hearing the shrieking sirens. You don’t forget how those sound, especially when you don’t hear them often.
I was in my dorm room at Barnes-Campbell Hall, a nine-story dormitory building that was just recently demolished. We knew the drill, and we knew where to go when the sirens sounded.
All of us guys in Barnes-Campbell piled into the stairwells, as these were deemed to be the safest area in the structure, even though each landing had a large window. Looking back, I am not sure if I appreciated the window being there so I could see what was happening, or if it just put our lives in more danger. What I do remember of that moment was, however, looking out and seeing debris swirling in miniature cyclones in our parking lot. It wasn’t major stuff, and likely wouldn’t have hurt anyone but I’m glad I was inside that day.
The heavy winds that day did their damage, flattening buildings and ripping the roof off Greenwood Mall causing $10 million in damage. The winds weren’t the only culprit, however. Coupled with the tornado’s winds were massive amounts of hail. Some were reported to be softball to soccer ball sized. Those pieces of ice pelted Bowling Green like it was war time.
Businesses like Kroger saw its windows blown out. Car dealerships all over Bowling Green lost entire inventories, including pricey Corvettes built locally. My friend Jeff’s Mitsubishi Eclipse was all but totaled from the devastating ice bombs.
Following the ice and wind came the flood. Big Red Way, a major thoroughfare stretching from the top of the hill to the bottom through the campus, turned into a rushing river. Entire parking lots of student’s vehicles were submerged. My friend Ryan lost his car that day. You could see the roof of it briefly before the waters started going down.
In all that day, 8,300 homes and 900 mobile homes suffered major damage; 4,000 vehicles, 37 businesses and 14 apartments all suffered major damage. Additionally, 1,300 homes, an additional 6,000 vehicles, 42 businesses suffered minor damage. In total, the damage that day was $510 million. That day, three people also died and several more suffered injuries. Devastation doesn’t seem like a big enough word having lived through it.
Knowing what I saw that day and the months that followed makes me feel very strongly about how our people and surrounding states have rallied to send help to the folks in Mayfield, Bowling Green, and other areas in western Kentucky as they continue to wrap their heads around the tragedy that occurred this weekend. We're Kentucky strong, and we're neighbors when it counts.
Please, keep all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.
