With a possible total loss of one of downtown’s most prominent structures, we ask the simple question, “What’s in a building?”
Built as the Parker Mercantile Building around 1909, the three-story structure remains as one of the tallest in Barbourville. It was famously the home of Union National Bank on its first floor until the early 1970s.
The Knox County Public Library, which now sits nearby on Knox Street, once occupied the second floor. The third floor was used as a meeting space for various clubs. Other businesses called the building home after the bank moved in 1971. Hobbs Dime Store and its attached lunch counter were a popular spot.
A 1984 nomination form for the National Register of Historic Places described the building as such: “The Parker Building constructed around 1910 is an excellent example of a building that blends the Victorian Commercial and Queen Anne styles to create a dominating and beautiful building through the use of exagerated height of floor levels and windows, as well as, quite detailed brickwork. The scale, construction, and detailing are similar to the Masonic Lodge of approximately the same time. It is speculated the two buildings were built and designed by the same person.
The lower level of the building has been altered with the addition of a new sided storefront with smaller window openings.”
The Parker Building was nominated as part of the Barbourville Commercial District that includes much of the court square area, although the nomination has not been passed to this day.
