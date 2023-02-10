Every year in Kentucky, newspapers fight the same old fight — with our state legislature. You see, each year someone either in the House or the Senate proposes some form of legislation aimed at gutting newspapers.
Gutting newspapers isn’t what they’ll call it, but let’s not be fooled. That’s their intention. Each year, some elected yokel thinks the most pertinent thing for Kentucky’s lawmakers is to limit the power newspapers have in helping maintain a transparent government.
They do this through a number of ways, but one that sticks out the most often and stings the most deals with attempts to remove public notices from the printed page.
Public notices serve a lot of purposes — they let the public know when the government is passing a budget, how much is budgeted, how much is being spent, etc. Public notices keep citizens informed of costly projects that government agencies (including county, city governments, school boards, etc.) must spend money on. These agencies are required to take bids for projects like new HVAC units, football fields, asphalt for roads and so on. Even mowing the grass at the schools requires a public notice for bids. The process allows for a more level playing field for businesses and individuals to compete for the jobs.
If you remove public notices, you won’t know when a coal company rolls into town and intends to blow up a mountain or dig under your land. The blasting notices and intentions to mine would go unnoticed, until people nearby are startled at loud explosions and have to deal with the fallout of mining.
The uses of public notices are far-reaching. It’s not just government work. If a cell phone provider needs to erect a new tower to provide better coverage, they must advertise in the newspaper of record their intention to build that new tower and they have to tell the public exactly where it’ll be.
Public notices just make sense.
But, you tell me... when something makes sense, why do some lawmakers feel it incumbent upon themselves to strip away the public’s right to know about these things?
They won’t tell you that’s their intentions. No. Never. What they argue in favor of is stripping the requirement for print advertising away in favor of publishing the notices on government-controlled websites. For example, in this scenario the Knox County Fiscal Court would be required to publish any of its public notices on its own website. The same would go for the City of Barbourville. The same would go for the Knox County Public Library and each individual taxing district in the county. Dozens of websites would be required to be up-and-running and maintained constantly to ensure these notices were public. The sites would also need costly archival practices and policies in place as public notices must remain accessible. You can’t publish a public notice on Facebook or a website that might not exist next year.
By allowing the government to control its own notice publications is eliminating completely the accountability that advertising in the newspaper provides for. Once an ad is in print, it’s there in black and white. Forever. A website can be altered or hacked any time of day or night. I should know. I host and maintain a couple dozen websites myself, including local governments. Take it from an experienced webmaster — you don’t want the weight of public notices to rely on your average website.
The lawmakers who propose these silly bills say it’s to keep costs down, since public notices are paid advertising. A study done a few years back show that on average, less than one percent of a budget is spent on public notice advertising. That’s a tiny amount to guarantee accountability.
For newspapers, it’s not about losing the money. No, we don’t want to lose it, but as I sit and listen to my fellow KPA board members talk about this issue every meeting, we all want the best outcome for the best reason — our mission. We exist to hold our government and lawmakers accountable. Less than one percent should be a welcomed expense for any government office. It’s a bargain, really.
There’s already a statewide option for public notices to be viewed online. At kypublicnotice.com, each newspaper in the state is uploaded weekly to this website that is free and searchable by anyone looking for public notices only. So, newspapers have provided a free, statewide option that anyone with a computer or phone can search. We answered the website question ourselves for you, lawmakers.
So, the question that begs to be asked is, “What are you really trying to hide?”
Lawmakers who govern our state, like all other states, are governed themselves by the lobbyists they listen to. Big Pharma, big agriculture, you name it. The money flows heavy and a lawmaker that is less than scrupulous or honest will be subject to dangerous persuasion by the money dangled in front of them.
Sometimes it isn’t a lobbying firm. Sometimes its just pure corruption.
For those reading who are concerned legislators, vote NO on any legislation that seeks to eliminate public notices or limit the power of the press. For those who are just constituents, let your State Representative and Senator know you want to keep the government and its activities transparent and readily available to the citizens they represent.
It’s time we stand for truth.
