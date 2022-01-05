As we were settling down to celebrate the end of 2021, a rough year of healing following a disastrous 2020 fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned we had lost a cultural icon.
When the CNN alert came across my phone saying Betty White had died at age 99, I thought, “This is a joke.” Even though she was just a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday, the woman seemed immortal. Every time I saw her photo scrolling Facebook over the years, I had to pause and read to make sure she was still with us. And yes, she was. She was still there, either launching a new television show, commercial or advocating for pets or one of dozens of causes she was passionate about.
Betty was 56 years older than me. I grew up meeting her as Rose on The Golden Girls, and laughed each week as she reminisced about her wacky life in St. Olaf.
Her later works, including playing the grandmother in the Sandra Bullock-Ryan Reynolds smash hit, The Proposal, was nothing short of her amazing talent. She was just good. She was funny, she was caring and she was intelligent and witty. You never knew quite to expect what she’d say in an interview and she never left an interview with viewers being disappointed.
The world lost a true light with Betty. I feel as if I could eulogize her like she was a family member. Most of us could, I think.
Her passing got me to thinking, though. What kind of legacy will I leave behind? What will my legacy say when I can no longer speak or type words to print on a page or blog about on a website?
When I leave this world, I want to go out with people knowing me for who I am, and what I am about. I don’t want them saying “He was a newspaper man,” though that would be a true statement. I don’t want them to say “He was a Republican.” I don’t want to be known for what I was, but I would rather like to be known for how I treat people.
In my work, I give everyone equal treatment. To the dismay of many, I don’t play favorites in politics. I have to choose a side to vote in primaries, it’s just the way it is. But I don’t identify with my politics. I vote for the best person to do a job, whether that’s a magistrate or a United States president - Democrat or Republican. Even a Libertarian might catch my attention again someday.
In my personal life, I want people to know I am a man of faith. I want them to know me as a follower of Christ, rather than a Christian. I’d rather be known as a disciple of Jesus than an elder at New Heights Church. I’d rather people say I had conviction and compassion rather than judgment and intolerance.
Many people have always identified me as Big Man or some similar characterization. Yes, I am a large man... mostly a round man. I’m losing that shape, thankfully. But, I never want to be remembered as the big guy down at The Advocate. I want to be known as the guy who helped someone when they needed something printed in a hurry, or if they needed something they couldn’t get done somewhere else. I want to be the person people come to to get it done. I always want to be remembered as being helpful and not for anything else when it comes to my work.
If I can leave this mortal coil known as a fair, loving, helpful man of faith who loved his Lord and his family and friends, I can leave my legacy in peace.
How about you? As you enter this new year of 2022, what would you have people say about you? What matters to you?
I’d love to hear your resolutions and your ideas of legacy. Send me an email and let’s chat.
As for Betty, she was the last of our Golden Girls. The others have went on to meet their maker in prior years. But Betty, thank you for being a friend. You will be missed.
