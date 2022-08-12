Although flooding is the most common natural disaster in the country, the overwhelming majority of homeowners and renters insurance policies don’t cover flood damage.
According to FEMA, an inch of flood water can cause up to $25,000 in damage. Most flood insurance in the U.S. is administered through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), created by Congress in 1968. Flood insurance can typically be purchased through the same agent some might insure their home or automobile with.
NFIP policies can cover up to $250,000 in building damage for homeowners and $100,000 in contents for homeowners and renters. Commercial properties can be insured for up to $500,000 for both the building and contents. One thing not covered by flood insurance is vehicles. FEMA recommends consulting one’s auto policy for flood protection. In 2019, the average flood insurance policy payout was $52,000.
In the event of a flood, insurance can cover more than the potential assistance provided by FEMA, which is intended to meet basic needs and supplement other recovery efforts. Those with flood insurance can receive disaster aid to cover what their insurance wouldn’t in the event of a disaster declaration.
According to Politico, 2.3%, or 2,485, out of all the households in the 10-county area of Eastern Kentucky affected by recent flooding were covered by flood insurance. FEMA advises flood insurance even for those not in areas prone to flooding. From 1996 to 2019, 99% of U.S. counties were impacted by flood events. One reason, FEMA flood maps account for flooding along major waterways and coastlines, but not the flash floods seen in Eastern Kentucky.
Flood insurance covers damage from storm surges, inland flooding, and flash floods. The insurance can also cover sewer backups if the backup was the direct result of flooding. On the other hand, flood insurance doesn’t cover flooding from bursts pipes or non-flood related backups; these may be covered by standard homeowners policies however. Policies also do not cover items outside the home like patios and landscaping.
According to Forbes, the average cost of a flood insurance policy in Kentucky is $1,176 per year. The cost can be a barrier for many to obtain a policy; the median household income for Knott County is $32,500 per year. Individual costs vary based on a number of factors like the type of foundation a home has, elevation, frequency of flooding, and the distance to water. Private insurance may be able to provide lower rates to some applicants.
Those interested in flood insurance should speak with their insurance agent. More information about the NFIP is available at floodsmart.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.