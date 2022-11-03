He’s no stranger to folks in this part of Kentucky; that’s for sure! For the last thirteen years, Drew Clavin Farmer has made a name for himself in Knox County. He is most known for “Drew’s News,” where he discusses the history of places around Barbourville and other fun places. In addition, Farmer took time to give local weather reports. He is considering adding car reviews and possibly vlog the things happening in his life. Farmer is well spoken and seems to have a knack for being in front of the camera.
For many people, 2020 was a year of staying on lockdown at home. Yet, this was an exciting time for Farmer because it is when he became interested in doing background acting. Therefore, his mother began to send in submissions for available background acting roles. As positions became available for audition, Farmer and his family would travel to Georgia to get a Covid test, spend a few days of fitting, acting, and staying at hotels, return home for a day or so to catch up on school work, return to Georgia for another Covid test, film, and repeat.
As you may have guessed, this process became overwhelming rather quickly. Farmer’s parents made the decision to rent a house in Senoia, Georgia (home of The Walking Dead) and return to Barbourville every four to six weeks during his school’s session breaks.
Since that time, Farmer has worked as a background actor on television shows: Sweet Magnolias, Ordinary Joe, The Walking Dead, Heels, The Wonder Years, Young Dylan and A Friend of the Family.
He has worked as a background actor in movies: The Loud House Christmas, The Waltons: Homecoming, Lyle Lyle Crocodile, and upcoming television movie, The Waltons Christmas (coming out around Thanksgiving). Farmer declared, “It’s been pretty mind blowing how big the process is to make t.v. shows!”
Farmer has done two SAG roles: “Zombie Jules” in episode 5 of season 1 in “Tales of the Walking Dead”, “Trick or Treat Kid” in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” on Netflix. The SAG roles allowed his name to appear in the credits.
Now, Farmer is in 7th grade, at The Forest School (Middle School Studio,) where 6th, 7th, and 8th grades are combined. Farmer stated, “The student population here is really diverse. All the kids are extremely smart in their own subject.”
Farmer plans to continue searching for additional speaking roles in order to become more well known in the industry. He has retained a BMG Talent Agent to help him secure auditions and roles. This agent has already helped Farmer to work in a few commercials.
Don’t let all of this acting experience fool you. Farmer doesn’t have his ‘head in the clouds.’ He understands his chances of making it big in the acting business. Therefore, he plans on attending college to prepare for an alternative job. Farmer admitted, “I kinda wanna be a blueprint designer/architect, or a director, but I’ve always wanted to be a car salesman too.” However, if a once in a lifetime acting role does come available, he definitely wants to be prepared to take that route.
Most recently, Farmer organized a book and school supply drive for schools in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. He collected books and supplies from both Georgia and Barbourville. Then, he helped deliver a UHaul filled with its contents.
If you would like to stay in touch with this talented young man follow him:
Drew’s News YouTube Channel: www.YouTube/drewsnews
Drew’s News merchandise store: https://drewsnewsand reviews.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imdrewfarmer
