As someone who isn't from the area, its easier for me to look at teams from the area without being biased. I'm going to take the next couple of weeks to sift through countless amounts of stats and information to determine which Knox Central, Barbourville and Lynn Camp basketball teams were the best to ever take to the hardwood, and why. I will be using KHSAA to ensure that my stats and information are correct. The only problem is, KHSAA only has stats that go back to 1990, therefore, I can only do the last 30 years. Be sure to check out the Mountain Advocate each week to see which teams make the cut. I will also do each team by decade. As sports change, I feel it's only fair to lump each school into a decade of grading to allow for rule changes and various other changes. 

John is a native of Washburn, Tennessee, and the founder and host of the All Vol Call In Show.

