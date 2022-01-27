We continue our series on the intersection of US 25E and KY229 by looking at what it takes to get traffic lights installed.
The Federal Highway Administration publishes the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which “defines the standards used by road managers nationwide to install and maintain traffic control devices on all public streets, highways, bikeways, and private roads open to public travel,” per the agency’s website. Chapter four of the MUTCD deals with highway traffic signals and reads in-part “a careful analysis of traffic operations, pedestrian and bicyclist needs, and other factors at a large number of signalized and unsignalized locations, coupled with engineering judgment, has provided a series of signal warrants, described in Chapter 4C, that define the minimum conditions under which installing traffic control signals might be justified.” The question is, does the intersection of US 25E and KY229 meet the guidance for a light.
The MUTCD lists several advantages of traffic lights. Two in-particular hold relevance to the 229 intersection; “They reduce the frequency and severity of certain types of crashes, especially right-angle collisions,” and “. They are used to interrupt heavy traffic at intervals to permit other traffic, vehicular or pedestrian, to cross.”
Alternatives to lights are also stated in the MUTCD, some of which will sound familiar to locals and readers; such as, “Installing flashing beacons on warning signs in advance of a STOP sign controlled intersection on major and/or minor-street approaches,” as well as noting the use of roundabouts, another popular suggestion made by Advocate readers.
There are nine “warrants” listed in the MUTCD that must be looked at in an engineering study to justify installation of a traffic light, the MUTCD notes that satisfying a warrant does not require a light to be installed. The nine warrants are; Eight-Hour Vehicular, Four-Hour Vehicular Volume, Peak Hour, Pedestrian Volume, School Crossing, Coordinated Signal System, Crash Experience, Roadway Network, and Intersection Near a Grade Crossing. The MUTCD notes “A traffic control signal should not be installed unless one or more of the factors described in this Chapter are met. A traffic control signal should not be installed unless an engineering study indicates that installing a traffic control signal will improve the overall safety and/or operation of the intersection. A traffic control signal should not be installed if it will seriously disrupt progressive traffic flow.”
Public Record obtained by the Advocate paint a clearer picture of the state’s studies and reasoning behind decisions at the intersection. Traffic studies conducted in 2009 showed that the intersection did meet the crash history warrant for a traffic light, however only for a short period. The 2009 study concluded “Based on the above information and considering the planned improvements by the District, a signal is not recommended at this time. In lieu of a signal, the District recommends the installation of actuated advance warning flashers on US 25E on each side of the intersection with KY 229.”
A 2017 Transportation Cabinet email stated that “if a signal is warranted and installed at this location, the results may end up the same as the signal on US 25E at KY 233.” The 233 intersection saw lights installed then later removed and replaced with J-turns. In November of that year, District 11 requested the installation of the current Intersection Conflict Warning System. At the time, a review of the intersection found “a field review of site conditions did not indicate any recent changes to the intersection or increase in traffic volumes that would contribute to the crash rate.”
While current guidelines do not necessarily warrant a traffic light at the intersection, there is precedent for one to be installed. In July of last year, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray overruled department engineers and authorized the installation at the intersection of US 27 and KY 70 in Pulaski County. “The option originally proposed by our engineers called for an RCUT, and this solution still has a place in Kentucky to provide innovative, effective safety improvements. As is true for any improvement project, motorists have a role to play behind the wheel to ensure safe roadways, like obeying posted speed limits, driving sober and driving distraction-free,” Gray said per a story from WTVQ. The lights were completed last month.
The chapter of the MUTCD pertaining to highway traffic signals can be viewed for free at https://mutcd.fhwa.dot.gov/pdfs/2009r1r2/part4.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.