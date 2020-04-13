The novel coronavirus has brought the sports world to its knees in recent weeks. Everything from t-ball to the Olympics have been either postponed, or canceled. We’ve never seen anything like this in peacetime, and therefore may see something we have never seen on a scale that we have never seen -- balance.
Even during wartime, sports have remained a beacon of hope, giving countless people throughout the world something concrete and innocent to hold on to. With the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, sports have taken a backseat to safety, and rightfully so. We all love our sports and want athletes to remain healthy. With social distancing, lockdown procedures and countless limitations on gatherings, most athletes have been confined to limited workouts and practices.
From the lowest levels of competition, to the highest, there are disparities amongst teams and talent levels. Whether its preparation, facilities, talent, bodies or anything else, there are a lot of variables that go into play when determining which team is better than the other without a game being played. However, with all of those variables being hindered by the coronavirus, teams across the nation may be more balanced than they have ever been.
Granted that all sports resume at the same time, on the same day, teams like the Yankees will have the exact same amount of time as t-ball players. The Packers will have the same amount of time as a pee-wee football team. The Lakers will have the same amount of time as junior-pro teams. Practices, revenue, starting dates -- everything will be as close to the same as it has ever been. Which means that the separation between teams will come down to preparation, training and work.
Every athlete has heard that working harder than anyone else will allow you the opportunity to succeed. Sometimes, that isn’t the case. However, this year could be an opportunity for that to be proven unlike ever before. A “sleeper” team could have a chance this season to make a historic run. An athlete may have the best season of his life because of his/her own individual preparation during all of this.
There’s one thing for sure -- this virus has crippled sports unlike anything ever before. However, it has also hit a sort of “reset button,” giving everyone the same foundation for the upcoming (hopefully) sports season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.