A dwindling supply and rising demand has continued to push gas prices higher in recent weeks. We look at some of the driving factors behind the pain at the pump.
According to AAA, the price of oil accounts for more than half of the price at the fuel pump. The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) attributes the rise in oil prices to lowered production from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), whose 13 member countries account for nearly half the world’s oil production. OPEC cuts have been added to by slowdowns in US production caused by Covid-19 and winter weather.
Since the Texas winter storm, the national average for gas has risen 40 cents. Another factor hampering US production is the switch from cheaper winter blends of gasoline to summer blends. US oil production peaked at an all-time high of 13,100 barrels per day the week of March 13, 2020. Beginning the next week, production continued to decline before hitting 11,000 barrels per day in June 2020, with production staying at this level through the week of March 12, 2021. Data from EIA shows that there was more oil production worldwide in 2020 than demand.
For the week ending on March 5, EIA reported the highest demand for gas since the end of November 2020. A combination of vaccine rollouts, warmer weather, and declining Covid cases means more people heading out and, therefore, more fuel is being consumed. Likewise, a new round of stimulus checks has put more money in Americans’ pockets, on top of the standard tax return this time of year. According to EIA, “Rising (oil) prices in February continued to reflect expectations of rising oil demand as both COVID-19 vaccination rates and global economic activity have increased.”
Demand for gas has beaten the EIA estimate in each of the last three weeks. EIA data shows that demand for oil fell by nearly 10 million barrels per day worldwide last year and isn’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.
