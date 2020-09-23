Scott Hoskins

A Knox County man is behind bars after he burst through a wall into another apartment.

Scott Hoskins, 38, reportedly crashed through the wall separating his apartment from the victims’. When he jumped through the wall he ended up in a bedroom with a juvenile girl. When police arrived, they found Hoskins attempting to climb back through the hole he’d made in the wall. He stated to officers that he had “wigged out” and jumped through the wall feet first.

Hoskins was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and menacing. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on October 23.

