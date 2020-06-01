Wilburn Michael Adkins, fondly known as W. Michael Adkins, 72, of Livonia Mi., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. W. Michael was the son of Wilburn Adkins and Lucy Davis Adkins, joyfully born to them in Detroit, August 30, 1947. As a young man, W. Michael left his Michigan home to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He later settled down in Livonia, Mi., raising two children with his beloved wife Sharon.
W. Michael lived life to the fullest. He cherished his family and spoiled his wife every chance he could. On occasion, W. Michael could be strong-willed, but mostly, he was known by his family and dear friends as being silly and funny - and he was always up for a good joke. W. Michael was creative and artistic. He was a heart-felt songwriter and guitarist who immersed himself in music. He especially enjoyed generously sharing his love of Rock and Roll with his family. In addition to his musical gifts, W. Michael displayed his fine art talents in his drawings, his appreciation for beauty and aesthetics and in his construction of artful objects from his conceptual ideas. The Adkins family who loved W. Michael dearly, describe him as being Forever Young.
Along with his parents, W. Michael was preceded in death by his sister Peggy of Taylor, Mi. Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife, Sharon, his son, Michael Adkins of Livonia, Mi. and his daughter, Trina Rojas of Westland, Mi. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Robby (Nikki) Cantu, Rachel Withrow and Dominique Cantu, as well as, by his great-grandchildren: Rae'Shawn Withrow, Issaiah Withrow, Mila Withrow, Elliana Cantu, and Carlos Cantu.
The Adkins family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday evening May 30, 2020. A twilight graveside service officiated by Father George will be held at the McWilliams Cemetery in Cannon immediately following the visitation. Those serving as Pallbearers will be Robby Cantu, Gillis Michael Swafford, David Mills, Josh Messer, Kenny Ray Messer, Mike McLean and Jon Restum. James Withrow and Paul DeAngelo have been chosen by the Adkins family to be Honorary Pallbearers.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of W. Michael Adkins.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
