Terry

SONY DSC

 Picasa

William F. “Bill” Terry, 81, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born to the late Fred Terry and Edith Barton Terry on September 30, 1939. Bill was a member of West Corbin Christian Church and served in the U.S. Army. He retired after many years as a plant manager at Elicon and PDF. He was well known as a piano player and singer who toured with gospel quartets, and performed at many churches, weddings, and funerals.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Hazel and Ellis Brewer.

Left to cherish the memory of Bill are his wife of 54 years, Marcella Terry; his son, Mark (Tammy) Terry; sister, Janice Taylor; brother, Larry (Betty) Terry; grandchildren: Aaron (Michaela) Terry of Boise, Idaho, Alex and Jason Terry of Greenville, South Carolina, and Emily Terry Lawson (Stephen) of Austin, Texas, as well as his great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of William _ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you