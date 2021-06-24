Mr. William Hinkle, 94, of Flat Lick, passed away Saturday evening, June 19, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Peter and Nancy Belle Mills Hinkle born on September 7, 1926 at Flat Lick.
William was a former coal miner and maintenance supervisor at the Boone Manor Nursing Home and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching UK basketball, feeding squirrels on the porch, hanging out at Buford’s Country Store, sharing stories from the good old days with those who came by to visit and especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and spoiling them with Yoohoos.
On January 22, 1949, he united in marriage with Mahala Smith and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and Leon Hinkle and wife, Frances; a sister, Gracie Fortney; two brothers, Johnny and Arthur Hinkle and a grandson, Kenny Jason Hinkle.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mahala Hinkle of Flat Lick; a daughter, Carolyn McFerrin and husband, David, of Bimble; a sister, Gustie Hinkle of Corbin; a brother, Landon Hinkle and wife, Linda, of Corbin; a daughter-in-law, Joann Hinkle of Cincinnati, OH; precious grandchildren, Leann Hinkle-Lane and husband, Robert, and Lindsay McFerrin; great grandchildren, Emerson, Campbelle, Catherine, Kihran, Kenton and Keva; a special friend and phone buddy, Bill Mills; Kenneth May, who he loved as a son; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, June 25 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Mike Helton and David Cope officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hinkle Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be John Hinkle, Kihran McFerrin, David Cope, Nick Carnes, Shawn Adams and Robert Lane.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday after 12:30 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
