William R. Fields, age 87, of Keavy, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.
He was born in Harlan, Kentucky a son to the late Slaney and Nora Bays Fields. Bill had no interest in accumulating riches and was one of the most generous people ever known. He enjoyed a simple life, content with fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters.
Bill is survived by his brother, Virgil Fields of Lancaster, OH, and long-time special friend, Patricia Clontz of Lily, KY, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.