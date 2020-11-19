William Thomas Butler was born on November 2nd, 1948 in Polk Salad Hollow in Trosper, Ky. He is one of 11 children born to Beverly Arthur Butler and Rosella (Marcum) Butler. He passed away peacefully on November 17th, 2020 at the age of 72.
Most people knew him as Tom. His mother called him “Tanker” because she said he was always “tinkering” on things. He was a husband, dad, papaw, brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend. He took on each role like he did everything in life… with his whole heart!
As the patriarch of his family, an elder member of the community, and an elder member of the Big Brush Creek Baptist Church, Tom was highly respected and loved by many family and friends. Tom’s love of his family, church family, and friends was immeasurable. However, it paled in comparison to the love he had for the Lord. He was a humble servant and a beacon of light for others his entire Christian life. He blessed many with his testimonies and songs. He had such a love of singing old time Christian songs. He had a unique voice that could never be matched. Tom was always taking care of others in need whether it be his friends or family. Even when his own health began to fail, he always put the needs of others above his own. In addition to helping others with their physical needs, Tom also worried about their spiritual needs as well. Prayer was part of his everyday life. In church, he would kneel in prayer although he needed help to stand back up. When he got to where he couldn’t walk, talk or even stand, he would still lift his hand and voice up toward heaven in prayer.
Did you know Tom Butler? If so, you can guarantee he prayed for you. Didn’t know him? You can still guarantee he prayed for you too. Are you a lost person? Well, I can guarantee that he prayed for you even more than anyone else!
Tom was kind, loving, loyal, wise, faithful, and strong. Yes, he was all these things and much more. He gave the best he had every day. He was an inspiration to many people. No matter what life threw at him or the battles he faced with his health, he never complained. He just kept his eyes and heart toward Heaven. His life is a testament of his faith and love for the Lord. What a legacy he left for all of us. Tom was a dedicated soldier for the Lord. He stayed steadfast at his post and never wavered from his duty.
William Thomas Butler was united in marriage to Beatrice Magadlene Wilson on December 25th, 1969 and to this union two children were born.
Tom was preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Ruby Beatrice Wilson and her husband Tom Pete; his sister, Zeldia Mae Jones and her husband Randall; his sisters: Lois Jean Hembree and Charlotte Ann Butler; his brothers, Randall Lee Butler and Jerry Wayne Butler; and a brother in law, Paul Hamby. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alison Teri Leddington.
Tom leaves behind a loving wife, Beatrice Magadlene Butler whom he cherished dearly. He also leaves behind his two children, Norma Jean Leddington and husband Rodney; his son, William Arthur Butler; and his grandchildren, Amber Dawn Leddington and Virgil Leddington. Tom also leaves behind his sister, Mildred Faye Hembree and husband Dewey; his sister Linda Sue Hamby; his brothers, Charles Arthur Butler and Chester Ray Butler; and a brother in law, Bill Hembree. Tom also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and church family to mourn his passing.
The Butler family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Big Brush Creek Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Pastor Dale Phipps will officiate with musical tributes performed by the Big Brush Creek Baptist Church and Mr. George Wilson. Burial will follow the funeral service at 4:00 PM at the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends of Mr. Butler. Honorary Pallbearers are Big Brush Creek Baptist Church, Dr. Lohe and staff members from his office and clinic, Bluegrass Navigators, Professional Home Health, Knox Pharmacy staff, and the Doctors and Nurses at Baptist Hospital in Corbin.
