William Thomas "Tom" Collins Jr. age 59, of Corbin, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
He was an avid outdoor and gun enthusiast and enjoyed going to gun shows. Tom was preceded in death by his Father, William "Bill" Collins Sr; and Son, Johnathan Cody Gregory.
He is survived by his Son, Joshua Collins and wife Melissa; Mother, Martha Creech Collins; Brother, George Collins and fiance Sheila Sizemore; Grandson, Brantley Collins, and he was awaiting his first great granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Monhollen Cemetery in Corbin, with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.
Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home
