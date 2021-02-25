William "Willie" Miracle, age 74, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday February 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Manchester, KY a son of the late Floyd Miracle and Myrtle Holland Miracle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry W. Miracle. Willie was a saw operator with Home and Lumber in Elkhart, IN, and also worked with his father in law with Owl Craft woodworking.
Willie is survived by his children, Darlene Miracle, William Miracle Jr., Stephen Miracle, Jennifer Miracle, and Mike Miracle; 16 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; wife, Carolyn Miracle; sister in law, Brenda Miracle, and by several nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of William "Willie" Miracle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.