Mrs. Wilma Jean Lambert age 75 of Girdler, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the Barbourville ARH hospital. She was the daughter of the late, James and Ruth Messer born to them on July 4, 1946 in Hinkle, Kentucky.
Wilma was a member of the Dripping Springs Baptist Church and had worked at Warner’s in Barbourville. She loved shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her two sons, Bennie Edwards and wife Dorene and Michael Edwards and wife Dorothy all of Girdler, one brother, Donald Ray Messer of Girdler and one sister, Stella May Powell of Bimble, six grandchildren, Brandon Edwards of Girdler, Kelsey Edwards and Mandy Edwards of Corbin, Dixie Edwards of Girdler and Courtney and Whitney Edwards of Flat Lick, four great-grandchildren, Jaycee Lynn Hatfield, Kylee Mae Hatfield , Anna Lynn Marie Collins and Brynlee Rhea Ann Collins all of Corbin. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lambert will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Owen Smith and Rev. Joe Jones officiating. Pallbearers will Bennie Edwards, Michael Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Bobby Garland, Darryl Gray and Donnie Messer. She will be laid to rest in the Calleb’s Creek Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the family of Mrs. Lambert, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
