The Knox County Democrat Women’s group awards a deserving, high-achieving senior high student a scholarship each spring. Their 2021 recipient is Miss Lily Katherine “Lily-Kate” Hubbs, a senior from Barbourville High School. Lily Katherine is the daughter of Gary and Marsha Hubbs of Barbourville, Kentucky. Miss Hubbs has earned numerous honors including the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, Roger’s Scholar and was selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Seminar.
With Hubbs’ permission, the Knox County Democrat Women’s group has shared her essay for publication:
“Growing up, I had no concept of people belonging to different “groups”. I knew people looked different but the idea of that affecting how they were treated was totally foreign me. I thought we were all equal as we were all born the same: human. However, I quickly made the discovery of the multitude of societal categories into which people are pigeonholed. White, black, male, female, gay, straight, a northerner, hillbilly… the fact that these categories can determine your educational opportunities, job offers, societal status, and even personal safety continues to amaze me. As a drop of blue in a sea of red, the idea of equality for all is not one shared by most in my Bible Belt community. Many think just because someone is a different race, sexuality, or gender, they should be considered a lower class of human. I have made it my mission in life to change that way of thinking: that is why I support the Democrat Party.
The Democrat Party is fighting for a better, fairer, and brighter future for every American. They believe in bringing people together, not stoking division and trust. After the horrible injustices of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Stephon Clark, Michael Brown, and many others, America has to do better. Hate and its symbols have no home here. By supporting the removal of racist leaders and improving economic mobility for all people, I believe the Democratic Party is on the right track to restoring America. They are also committed to protecting women’s rights, ensuring the LGBTQ+ community is treated equally in society, enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act, honoring indigenous tribal nations, and much more. Although many in my community do not share his philosophy, the great MLK once said, “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” Now, more than ever, the world needs people who are guided by their conscience. I believe the Democratic Party is this. While there is substantial work that needs to be done, I know being a part of the Democratic Party is one step I can do to help heal the soul of America. Thank you.”
