This Friday is the filing deadline for anyone wanting to run for statewide office next year. Here’s your chance, if you’re so inclined.
The slate of people running for the office of Governor is impressively overblown. While the 2019 election was most certainly a referendum on our former Governor, Matt Bevin, with Republicans sweeping all races in upper offices except the Governor race, it seems everyone has taken the bait and decided that perhaps anyone but Bevin could beat Andy Beshear.
The former Attorney General, known for his early attacks on Bevin’s administration, and the son of former Governor Steve Beshear, has made strides for himself in Kentucky’s top seat.
Some questionable decisions during his first year in office regarding the Covid-19 pandemic certainly hurt him early on, but these days many attitudes have seemed to cool on the Governor.
Kentucky’s Governor ranks as the 11th most popular Governor in the nation. That’s pretty impressive.
With Republican big names like Ryan Quarles, Mike Harmon, Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft in the race, it’s sure to get heated, and we’re sure to see a lot of advertising dollars spent in newspapers and on television advertising a candidate’s strengths, and others attacking their weaknesses.
What we lacked in 2022 in terms of an “exciting” election, we’re sure to make up for it in 2023.
My hope is the election is clean, fair and conducted with the utmost professional conduct. But, this is 2023 and we’re in a new world now where people do not care what they say or how they go after someone. I’m not necessarily talking about politicians, but I am in a sense in this case.
One of the Republican candidates is Kelly Craft, a Trump appointee businesswoman, former Ambassador to the United Nations, and wife of a billionaire coal tycoon. Governor Beshear went on an early attack against Craft with social media ads. Could that be a foreshadowing of the election season ahead? Most certainly it is.
I have hopes that the best in people will prevail this year, and flow through into the presidential election in 2024. One can hope, at least.
